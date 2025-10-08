Truist Financial Corp Acquires 57,786 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 570,359 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,060,000 after buying an additional 676,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,167,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 514,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

