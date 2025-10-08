Truist Financial Corp Acquires 70,412 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF $SVAL

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SVAL opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

