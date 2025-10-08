Truist Financial Corp Acquires 981 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $175.49. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

