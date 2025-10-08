Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $153,576,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,496,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,038,000 after purchasing an additional 839,028 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

