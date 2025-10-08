Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

