Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Icon Plc $ICLR

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Icon were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 22.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Icon by 25.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Icon Price Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $303.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

