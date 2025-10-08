Truist Financial Corp Buys 250,000 Shares of United States Antimony Co. $UAMY

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $4.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Evans bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,154.34. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -217.50 and a beta of -0.10. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

