Truist Financial Corp Buys 53,366 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 8.3%

PMAY stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $654.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

