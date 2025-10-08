Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,871 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 83,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

