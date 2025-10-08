Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,808 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 189,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Schlumberger by 88.2% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 7,707.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 32.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.