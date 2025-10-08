Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $240.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

