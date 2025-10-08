Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,834 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 325,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

