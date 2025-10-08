Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 122.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 128.6% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

NYSE WCN opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

