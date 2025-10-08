Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,419,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 506,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 74,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 543.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 257,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $112,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $342,908.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,262.23. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock worth $803,636 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.91. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $115.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

