Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,715,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 33.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,399 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 168.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 306,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 191,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 77,233 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 3.5%

PMAR stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.