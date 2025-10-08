Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haleon alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haleon by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,700,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after buying an additional 3,372,155 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Haleon by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,849,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,645,000 after buying an additional 1,962,770 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $58,870,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,216,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,687,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,093,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 249,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.