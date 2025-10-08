Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after acquiring an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 55.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after acquiring an additional 690,611 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 3.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,121,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 128,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,135,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 453,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

