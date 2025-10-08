Truist Financial Corp Has $4.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,059,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 184,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morangie Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,054,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.