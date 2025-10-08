Truist Financial Corp Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF $SEIQ

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SEIQ opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $347.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.83. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

