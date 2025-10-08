Truist Financial Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 188,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after acquiring an additional 295,446 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 598,527 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

