Truist Financial Corp Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

