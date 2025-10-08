Truist Financial Corp Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.