Truist Financial Corp Has $4.55 Million Stake in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 114.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 246.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 92.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

