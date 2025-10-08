Truist Financial Corp Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 62.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $162.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,568 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,070. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

