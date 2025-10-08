Truist Financial Corp Has $4.89 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,458,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $494,061,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $355,642,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

