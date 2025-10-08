Truist Financial Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 196.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Voya Financial stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

