Truist Financial Corp Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

