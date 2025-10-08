Truist Financial Corp Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.