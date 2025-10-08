Truist Financial Corp Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of NBIX opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

