Truist Financial Corp Has $5.04 Million Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $210,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

