Truist Financial Corp Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PHB

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHB opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

