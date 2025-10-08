Truist Financial Corp Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. UBS Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $172.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

