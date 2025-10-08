Truist Financial Corp Has $5.43 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $17,624,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,224.37. The trade was a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

