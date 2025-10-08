Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after buying an additional 142,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after buying an additional 500,764 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.27.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $510.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.25 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

