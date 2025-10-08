Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $94.71.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

