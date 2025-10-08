Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 764,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.