Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,526 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 626.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $16,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 206,106 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarMax from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

CarMax stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

