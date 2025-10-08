Truist Financial Corp Purchases 449 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $636,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,816.40. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,034.60. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 758,235 shares of company stock worth $100,408,930. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

