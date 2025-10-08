Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,103 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,583,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,535,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

