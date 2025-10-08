Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

