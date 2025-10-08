Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 143,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of BATS:GJAN opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

