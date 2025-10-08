Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,897,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 287,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 203,199 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.