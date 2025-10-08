Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,954 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 105,725.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Amcor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Amcor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 806,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 96,964 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

