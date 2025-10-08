Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,216,000 after buying an additional 176,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,175,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 142,861 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 163,428 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

