Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,270,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after buying an additional 106,775 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 559,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 389,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134,887 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 502.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 383,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 319,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $927.17 million, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

