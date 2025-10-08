Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 100,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $127.92.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,587.45. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.91 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.