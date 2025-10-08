Truist Financial Corp Sells 129,313 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,313 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 5.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Ball Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

