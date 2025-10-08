Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,981 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Solventum alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 84.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Solventum by 11.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 9,219.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,638 shares during the period.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.