Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,923 Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.