Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,986 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.